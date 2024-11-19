Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Lowered to C$0.30 at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWM. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.64.

TSE TWM opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

