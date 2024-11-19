Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

LCFS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Acumen Capital downgraded Tidewater Renewables from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$13.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCFS

Tidewater Renewables Trading Down 4.9 %

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

TSE LCFS opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$33.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.22.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.