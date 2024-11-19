Short Interest in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Rises By 5.8%

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
iLearningEngines Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iLearningEngines
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.
iLearningEngines Company Profile
iLearningEngines, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for learning automation. The company’s AI learning and engagement platform offers a cloud-based, mobile, offline, and multimedia capabilities that is used to deliver personalized learning and engagement modules. Its platform includes Learning Experience Platform, that addresses the corporate learning market; and Information Intelligence Platform which addresses the information management, analytics, and automation markets.
