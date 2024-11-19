AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 430,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on AFCG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AFC Gamma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AFC Gamma Stock Performance
AFC Gamma stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $211.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.
AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.00%.
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
