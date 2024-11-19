Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

CNTA stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 16,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $260,752.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,907.50. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,784.48. This trade represents a 18.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,862 shares of company stock worth $5,161,681 in the last three months. 11.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,609,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

