Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.1% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,650,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $1,318,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $499.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

