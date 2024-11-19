WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.20% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AGZD stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

