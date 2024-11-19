BTIG Research Boosts Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target to $19.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

In other Core Scientific news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. This represents a 1.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

