AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 816,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEYE. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AEYE
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of AudioEye
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
AudioEye Stock Up 0.9 %
AEYE stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.34 million, a PE ratio of -95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
