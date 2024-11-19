AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 816,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEYE. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

In related news, CFO Kelly Georgevich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,449. This represents a 10.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Moradi sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $367,554.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,764,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,258,540.60. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,480. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Stock Up 0.9 %

AEYE stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.34 million, a PE ratio of -95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

