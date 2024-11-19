Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $231.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 34,356.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 121.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

