Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) Trading 70,566.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Onyx Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 70,566.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 7,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
Onyx Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06.
Onyx Company Profile
Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onyx
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.