Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.09. 24,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 21,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
