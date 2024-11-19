First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12,400.00 and last traded at $12,400.00. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12,300.00.

First National of Nebraska Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12,163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11,986.34.

First National of Nebraska Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

