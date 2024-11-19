Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.47. 48,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 77,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Northland Power Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

