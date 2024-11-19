Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

