Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 2,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.17.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

