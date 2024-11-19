Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 321,300 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Forafric Global by 57.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forafric Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forafric Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Forafric Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AFRI opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Forafric Global has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.