Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.03. 26,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 20,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

