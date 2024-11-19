HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for Erasca Earnings

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Erasca in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Erasca’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Erasca’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Erasca from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Erasca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth about $38,270,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,924,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Erasca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,667,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Erasca by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,027,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,440 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

