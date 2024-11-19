FY2024 EPS Estimates for Equillium Increased by Analyst

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Equillium in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Equillium alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Equillium Price Performance

Shares of EQ stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.83. Equillium has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Equillium

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equillium stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Equillium worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Penny Tom sold 38,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $32,985.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543.35. This represents a 79.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 77,324 shares of company stock valued at $71,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.