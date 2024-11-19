Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for BRTX FY2024 Earnings

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for BioRestorative Therapies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.76). The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

BRTX opened at $1.38 on Monday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 63.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.22. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a negative net margin of 2,697.08%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

