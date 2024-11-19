Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for CSL FY2024 Earnings

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $20.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.56. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $439.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.07. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $269.58 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

