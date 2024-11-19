Roth Capital Has Negative View of Beachbody FY2024 Earnings

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beachbody in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($8.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.84). The consensus estimate for Beachbody’s current full-year earnings is ($8.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beachbody’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Beachbody Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BODI opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. Beachbody has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BODI. Raine Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beachbody in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beachbody in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beachbody during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. MSA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beachbody during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

