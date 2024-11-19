FY2024 EPS Estimates for CATX Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CATX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,530,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $13,722,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $21,390,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

