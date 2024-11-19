What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for BUD FY2024 Earnings?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn $3.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

