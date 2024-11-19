FY2024 EPS Estimates for CBRE Group Raised by Zacks Research

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.71. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $132.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $76.63 and a 52 week high of $137.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 232.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

