Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DYN FY2024 Earnings

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dyne Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.55) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DYN stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.10. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25).

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 69.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,026,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,734 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,818,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,926,000 after buying an additional 431,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,813,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,339 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,381,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,211,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after acquiring an additional 440,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $80,812.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,956.25. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,524.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,718. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

