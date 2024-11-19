FY2024 Earnings Forecast for BLFS Issued By Northland Capmk

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for BioLife Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLFS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,412.40. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,097.76. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,471 shares of company stock worth $656,330. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 20.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after acquiring an additional 95,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.