HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for CKPT FY2024 Earnings

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08).

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $3.30 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 369,586 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

