FY2024 Earnings Forecast for COF Issued By Zacks Research

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $13.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.82. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COF. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Shares of COF stock opened at $182.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $105.39 and a 12 month high of $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $127,465,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 268.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,052,000 after buying an additional 710,881 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

