Research Analysts Set Expectations for DYAI FY2024 Earnings

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dyadic International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 188.09% and a negative return on equity of 149.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of DYAI opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.72. Dyadic International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dyadic International stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 2.90% of Dyadic International worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

