Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CELZ FY2024 Earnings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Creative Medical Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.19) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.29). The consensus estimate for Creative Medical Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Creative Medical Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.34 EPS.
Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance
Shares of CELZ stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.01. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $10.28.
Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology
Creative Medical Technology Company Profile
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.
