StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
LOAN opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.90.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 56.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
