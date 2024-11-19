StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of GBLI opened at $34.94 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $475.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
