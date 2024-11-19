Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of GIFI opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.48. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 10.3% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 219,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

