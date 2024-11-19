Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance
Shares of GIFI opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.48. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.54%.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.
