Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

RGS stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Regis had a net margin of 45.49% and a return on equity of 143.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regis stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regis Co. ( NYSE:RGS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of Regis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

