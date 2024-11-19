Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Regis Stock Up 5.3 %
RGS stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.48.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Regis had a net margin of 45.49% and a return on equity of 143.69%.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.
