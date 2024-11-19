Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) versus Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Head to Head Comparison

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) and Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and Borealis Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 5.88% 24.08% 6.73% Borealis Foods N/A -117.59% -14.13%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $9.64 billion 1.34 $567.00 million $1.89 23.03 Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$2.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares Campbell Soup and Borealis Foods”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods.

Risk & Volatility

Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Campbell Soup and Borealis Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 2 6 4 0 2.17 Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00

Campbell Soup presently has a consensus target price of $51.58, suggesting a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Campbell Soup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Borealis Foods on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell’s tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products, that includes Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company distributes its products via retail partners across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe and also sells its products online. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

