Reviewing White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) & Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and White Mountains Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.57 billion 1.20 $258.73 million $4.47 4.13 White Mountains Insurance Group $2.73 billion 1.78 $509.20 million $252.64 7.51

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Insurance Group. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than White Mountains Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 21.88% 21.92% 6.70% White Mountains Insurance Group 24.72% 11.57% 5.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hamilton Insurance Group and White Mountains Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.43, indicating a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats Hamilton Insurance Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The Ark/WM Outrigger segment offers reinsurance and insurance, including property, marine and energy, accident and health, casualty, and specialty products. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to boutique asset and wealth managers for generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions and growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity, as well as strategic assistance to investees. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel and on a direct-to-consumer basis; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

