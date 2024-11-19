Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) & SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Head-To-Head Comparison

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98% Franco-Nevada -55.28% 10.55% 10.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SilverCrest Metals and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Franco-Nevada 0 3 8 0 2.73

Earnings and Valuation

SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.79%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus target price of $157.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.55%. Given Franco-Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than SilverCrest Metals.

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Franco-Nevada”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $278.08 million 5.51 $116.72 million $0.57 18.09 Franco-Nevada $1.22 billion 18.70 -$466.40 million ($3.16) -37.48

SilverCrest Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franco-Nevada. Franco-Nevada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Franco-Nevada on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent. Franco-Nevada Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

