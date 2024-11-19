Reviewing TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) and The Competition

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is one of 237 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TriSalus Life Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriSalus Life Sciences -206.24% N/A -241.80% TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors -570.90% -177.53% -28.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TriSalus Life Sciences $18.51 million -$59.04 million -1.47 TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors $1.03 billion $10.35 million -6.09

Risk & Volatility

TriSalus Life Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TriSalus Life Sciences. TriSalus Life Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences’ peers have a beta of 0.47, indicating that their average share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TriSalus Life Sciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 6 2 3.25 TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors 1903 4895 9162 268 2.48

TriSalus Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $12.08, suggesting a potential upside of 229.25%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.47%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.