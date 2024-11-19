Comparing Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) & CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) and Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of CCL Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nampak shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CCL Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Nampak pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CCL Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nampak pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A $5.45 10.06 Nampak N/A N/A N/A $1.80 11.67

This table compares CCL Industries and Nampak”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CCL Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nampak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CCL Industries and Nampak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A Nampak N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCL Industries and Nampak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCL Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nampak 0 0 0 0 0.00

CCL Industries presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.28%. Given CCL Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CCL Industries is more favorable than Nampak.

Summary

CCL Industries beats Nampak on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc. manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets. The Avery segment supplies labels, specialty converted media, and software solutions to enable short-run digital printing in businesses and homes alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass-market stores, and e-commerce retailers. The Checkpoint segment engages in developing radio frequency and radio frequency identification-based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions for the retail and apparel industries. The Innovia segment supplies biaxially oriented polypropylene films to customers in the pressure sensitive label materials, flexible packaging, and consumer packaged goods industries. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. CCL Industries Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Nampak

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and rest of Africa. It offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets. The company also provides aluminum beverage cans and ends for the alcoholic, carbonated soft drink, fruit juice, energy drink, vegetable juice, and ice tea markets; tinplate food cans for the canned food market; and aluminum and tinplate cans, including aerosols, monoblocs, and paint and shoe polish cans to the personal care, household goods, and industrial markets, as well as crowns for the beverage market. In addition, it offers beverage cartons for milk, fruit juice, water, and traditional beer; self-opening paper bags for the flour and sugar markets; and corrugated cases/boxes for the tobacco, poultry, and food and general commercial markets, as well as labels and folding cartons for the tobacco, food, and beverage markets. The company is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

