Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $217.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Institutional Trading of Carvana

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total value of $46,792,532.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at $20,362,982.76. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $730,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 218,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,484,640. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,527,249 shares of company stock valued at $453,021,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,059 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $5,430,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $244.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24,462.50 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $259.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.