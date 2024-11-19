Reviewing QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) & PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

Risk & Volatility

PCS Edventures! has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantaSing Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures! and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures! 48.98% 70.33% 63.50% QuantaSing Group 10.15% 104.58% 28.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures! and QuantaSing Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures! $9.10 million 3.29 $4.44 million $0.03 8.01 QuantaSing Group $522.26 million 0.28 $53.05 million $0.93 3.03

Summary

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCS Edventures!, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PCS Edventures! beats QuantaSing Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. PCS Edventures!, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

