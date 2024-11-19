Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $16.38

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after buying an additional 465,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

