Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $294.50

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.09.
ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on ALNY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $232.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 0.39.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.