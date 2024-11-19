Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $287.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

CB opened at $288.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

