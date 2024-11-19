StockNews.com Upgrades Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GTE opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56.
In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CFO Ryan Ellson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,449.14. This represents a 14.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Guidry bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,855.92. The trade was a 8.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,000 shares of company stock worth $410,330. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
