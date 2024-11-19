Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. This trade represents a 33.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

