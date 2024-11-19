Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

YMAB opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The trade was a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,514. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

