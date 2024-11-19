Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Given “Sell” Rating at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their sell rating on shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE SOC opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sable Offshore has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim acquired 750,000 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,791,001 shares in the company, valued at $175,820,020. The trade was a 9.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOC. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth about $32,880,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,735,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sable Offshore by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 370.3% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 401,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

